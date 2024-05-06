JARROD QUITS: Star midfielder on why he has called time on his stellar career

Jarrod Hodgkin has dropped a bombshell and quit football.
Hodgkin revealed ongoing issues after a bout of concussion suffered in the opening round had forced him to make the tough decision to call time on his stellar career immediately.
He hasn't played since the incident in the opening minute against Barnawartha and has been sidelined for the past month.
"I got kneed in the temple in the first five seconds of the match," Hodgkin said.
"I just went to tackle an opponent and our ruckman accidentally kneed me in the temple.
"I was concussed in the incident and had the following week off.
"Then I trained on the Thursday night before round 3 and copped a small hit at training when tackling a teammate which was basically nothing and I suffered another bout of concussion.
"After that I thought it was best to speak to a doctor. I have been knocked out before, but getting two in a row and having some ongoing symptoms was new to me.
"After speaking to the specialists and considering I'm 33 later this year, I have got three young girls and work is getting busier and busier... I didn't want to risk getting another concussion.
"So I made the tough decision to call time on my career.
"My priorities are a bit different these days compared to when I was 25 and striving to be the best player I possibly could be.
"You have to think of your health and your future and if I keep playing and get a few more concussions... then I could have a problem that could have been avoided."
An emotional Hodgkin informed shocked teammates of his decision in the aftermath of the Blues' upset loss against Wodonga Saints on the weekend.
"To be honest, after talking to the medical specialists, it wasn't too hard of a decision to make," he said.
"Telling the boys on the weekend was fairly difficult because it suddenly hit home how much I do care about my footy.
"But in saying that, at the end of the day it's only football and life after football is a lot longer than your playing career.
"I was hoping to tell the boys after a win.
"But after getting beat by the Saints it made it a bit harder to tell them because a part of me wanted to stick around and help the club get back to playing finals.
"I didn't expect to get emotional but it was an emotional moment for me personally.
"I guess I have put a lot of time and effort into my football since making my senior debut for Wodonga in 2008 as a 16-year-old and it's been a big part of my life.
"So when I started talking it was a bit hard to get everything out that I wanted to say but I got there in the end.
"Don't get me wrong, I'm still passionate about football, and love the game.
"I had set myself for a big season and had done all the work over the summer.
"Then to have all that preparation go down the drain in the first five seconds of the new season is frustrating."
Hodgkin still plans to stay involved with Mitta United this season where his brother, Luke, is coach and the Blues in eighth spot with a 3-2 record.
"I will still stay involved this season," he said.
"I've been doing the running the past couple of weeks and will keep doing that but I'm not sure what the future holds in regards to coaching again.
"Not in the short-term because I'm just too busy with work and the girls.
"When I was coaching at Raiders I was obviously a playing coach and I always thought to myself that I would love to have a crack at being a non-playing coach one day as well.
"But right now it's not on my radar and not something I would consider.
"It's a good opportunity now to spend more time with my wife and family now that I don't have to train and start giving something back after they have supported my football career for so long."
Hodgkin retires with the reputation as one of the finest O&M players of his era.
A ball magnet, Hodgkin won the Morris medal in 2019 and was among the premier midfielders in the competition during his stints with Wodonga and Wodonga Raiders.
