The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man threatened, 'substantial' cash stolen, in overnight armed robbery

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 9 2024 - 7:40am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The armed robbery took place at the United service station on McKoy Street, West Wodonga. Google picture
The armed robbery took place at the United service station on McKoy Street, West Wodonga. Google picture

An armed robbery at a Wodonga service station overnight saw a "substantial" amount of cash stolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.