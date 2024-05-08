Man threatened, 'substantial' cash stolen, in overnight armed robbery

An armed robbery at a Wodonga service station overnight saw a "substantial" amount of cash stolen.
Wodonga police said the incident occurred just before midnight on Wednesday, May 8, at the United service station on McKoy Street.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Tracy Jarrott said one male offender entered the building and threatened the male attendant.
"The offender has gotten away with a substantial amount of cash from the till," she said.
Police declined to specify the amount at this stage and are investigating the weapons used, which appeared to be a handgun and a knife.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Jarrott said the offender then ran out of the service station and remained at large. The attendant was not injured in the robbery.
"It was obviously very frightening for the attendant," the detective said.
The man sought is described as aged between 40 and 60 years of age, dressed in denim jeans and a beige hoodie.
He had tried to hide his features by wearing a face mask.
Police are looking into possible CCTV footage.
Anyone with information can call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
