Accused petrol station armed robber agitated in Wodonga holding cells

By Court Reporter
May 10 2024 - 4:59pm
David Marshall is accused of holding up the Wodonga United petrol station on McKoy Street on May 8. File photo
A man facing an armed robbery charge after allegedly targeting a Wodonga petrol station with a gun and knife has stayed in the police cells during his court appearance.

