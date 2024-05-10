Accused petrol station armed robber agitated in Wodonga holding cells

A man facing an armed robbery charge after allegedly targeting a Wodonga petrol station with a gun and knife has stayed in the police cells during his court appearance.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard David Marshall, 60, had been agitated in custody following his arrest on Thursday, May 9.
It's alleged Marshall attended the United petrol station on McKoy Street about 11.50pm on Wednesday.
He allegedly threatened a male staff member with a handgun and knife and demanded cash before fleeing with money.
Detectives arrested Marshall and charged him with armed robbery, shop theft, and cannabis cultivation.
He faces 11 counts of obtaining property by deception and a theft charge on another set of matters.
The Wodonga court on Friday heard the 60-year-old would apply for bail on May 16.
"Mr Marshall is in custody your honour and I understand he was somewhat unsettled, for want of a better description, in the cells," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare told magistrate David Faram.
"I don't believe there's any utility in having him brought over to the court.
"My understanding is he's not wishing to apply for bail at this stage."
The court heard he was on three different medications.
Police must serve a brief of evidence to Marshall's lawyers on June 21 ahead of a committal mention on August 8.
