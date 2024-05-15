The little school with a big heart celebrates enormous milestone

It might be a little school with just 27 pupils, but it's got a big story.
Whorouly Primary has been setting youngsters off on their learning journeys now for 150 years and the school's community is marking the impressive milestone with a host of activities.
These include a talent quest, a tree planting ceremony and the unveiling of memorabilia, commemorative pavers and artwork.
Principal Pauline McPherson said there would be an event for students to commemorate the anniversary before celebrations on Saturday, May 18, from 10am, for the wider community to get involved.
"We have a lot of families connected with the school," she said.
"I even taught some of the parents of the students here."
Ms McPherson said she was an advocate for the school and "it's a really important milestone because small schools are vital to small communities".
She said there had been many changes since she began teaching about 40 years ago, but nonetheless it still held the same values.
"It's a wonderful school," she said.
Ms McPherson said students and one of Whorouly's oldest residents would plant an anniversary tree.
Following the ceremony, community residents would be welcomed to view historical records, photos and reflect on their time at the school after it opened in 1874.
On Saturday evening, a special dinner will be held at the town's function centre.
Tickets for the evening can be bought here.
