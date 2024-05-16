The damning stat that explains Osborne's loss... 'We didn't take one mark inside 50m'

Both sides were missing key personnel last weekend which proved costly as the two ladder leaders suffered their first losses of the season. The Tigers were missing coach Myles Aalbers alongside Ed O'Connell, Declan O'Rourke and Declan Galvin. While the Giants were also missing some quality in Clay Mosher-Thomas, Sam Herzich, Mitch Thomas, Oscar Hayes and Fraser Elliott. The Giants sit second but would be fully aware that they have benefitted from a friendly draw after wins against league lesser-lights Culcairn, Magpies and Henty with the victory against Lockhart the notable exception. Verdict: Osborne by 24 points