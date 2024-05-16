The damning stat that explains Osborne's loss... 'We didn't take one mark inside 50m'

Q: Osborne and Holbrook has become the biggest modern day rivalry in the Hume league. The Brookers were able to get a bit of revenge last weekend?
A: The Brookers were too good for us and too strong around the contest and just wanted it more on the day. They had their 2004 premiership reunion and they were certainly up and about and had a lot of support from the sidelines.
Q: In-form Tiger spearhead George Alexander's return was donut's against the Brookers. That doesn't happen very often?
A: It wasn't George's fault because you can't mark fresh air. We got the stats back a couple of days later and as a side, we didn't take one mark inside 50m and the ball didn't get down near George for a large chunk of the match. It was a frustrating day for him and we didn't look after him.
Q: Brookers midfielder Jock Triggs' reputation is growing by the week as a classy midfielder. Did he catch your eye last weekend?
A: Yeah he did. Jock is very quick around the contest and between him and Brad Carman they broke a lot of tackles, were explosive away from the stoppages and we had no no answers in trying to stop their influence.
Q: What was Tigers' coach Myles Aalbers' message after the loss?
A: He was obviously disappointed like the rest of us and we didn't play well. But we knew we had a tough five week block to start the season and we certainly would have taken a 4-1 win-loss record if we were offered that at the start of the year.
Q: So you are fairly keen to move on quickly from the loss to focus on RWW Giants this weekend who sit second on the ladder?
A: We try not to dwell too much on our losses and at the end of the day, the sun will come up again tomorrow and we learn a few valuable lessons and try to bounce back as quickly as we can. The Giants will be another good test after making the preliminary final last year.
ROUND 6
Saturday, May 18
Jindera v Bill. Crows
Osborne v RWW Giants
CDHBU v Magpies
Brock-Burrum v Henty
Holbrook v Lockhart
Howlong v Culcairn
Both sides were missing key personnel last weekend which proved costly as the two ladder leaders suffered their first losses of the season. The Tigers were missing coach Myles Aalbers alongside Ed O'Connell, Declan O'Rourke and Declan Galvin. While the Giants were also missing some quality in Clay Mosher-Thomas, Sam Herzich, Mitch Thomas, Oscar Hayes and Fraser Elliott. The Giants sit second but would be fully aware that they have benefitted from a friendly draw after wins against league lesser-lights Culcairn, Magpies and Henty with the victory against Lockhart the notable exception. Verdict: Osborne by 24 points
