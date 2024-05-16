The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

The damning stat that explains Osborne's loss... 'We didn't take one mark inside 50m'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 16 2024 - 10:16am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiger ace Connor Galvin celebrates a goal with teammates during last year's grand final. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tiger ace Connor Galvin celebrates a goal with teammates during last year's grand final. Picture by Mark Jesser

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH CONNOR GALVIN

Q: Osborne and Holbrook has become the biggest modern day rivalry in the Hume league. The Brookers were able to get a bit of revenge last weekend?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.