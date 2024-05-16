Victim warned not to alert police as intruder spent hours hiding in his home

A Wodonga resident was forced to house a wanted man inside his home for two hours while the offender hid from police, a court has heard.
Kahyde Robert Richter, 34, is accused of entering the victim's Schlink Street home after being spotted in a stolen car outside a nearby Mann Street home.
Police had been patrolling the area about 5.30pm on January 4, 2023, and spotted a grey Subaru Outback.
The car had been stolen from Mansfield on December 30, 2022, and officers pulled up behind the car.
The court heard Richter had eight vials of GHB, ice, and a huge haul of tools in the vehicle, and fled over a fence when spotted.
He allegedly entered the Schlink Street property through a back door, stole the occupant's car key, and was spotted in the man's kitchen.
"Don't tell the jacks I'm here," he allegedly told the fearful occupant, who was concerned he'd be assaulted.
Over the next two hours, Richter allegedly used the man's phone to send and receive messages as police searched properties in a bid to locate him.
He told the resident he'd left 200 millilitres of GHB in the stolen car.
Checks later found the drugs and tool sets, leaf blowers, angle grinder, drills, two watches, a bag of pennies, three Holden car keys, an air compressor, tool bag, drill sets, and other items, with the court told Richter's fingerprints were found in multiple locations.
He was later jailed in Albury court before being released on parole two months ago.
The court heard he still owed four months of jail time and hadn't been compliant with parole.
Richter was recently arrested in Junee, faced Albury court on Monday, May 13, and was extradited to Wodonga.
He sought release on Thursday to live at his mother's Dalgleish Street home, with charges of aggravated burglary, theft, car theft, drug possession and dealing with suspected stolen property before the Wodonga court.
Magistrate Ian Watkins refused bail.
The case will return to court on June 11.
