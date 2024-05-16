The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim warned not to alert police as intruder spent hours hiding in his home

By Court Reporter
May 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kahyde Richter is accused of entering a man's Wodonga home and hiding out for two hours while police searched for him. Picture supplied
Kahyde Richter is accused of entering a man's Wodonga home and hiding out for two hours while police searched for him. Picture supplied

A Wodonga resident was forced to house a wanted man inside his home for two hours while the offender hid from police, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.