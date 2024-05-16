The Border Mailsport
North Albury's Riley Smith handed monster suspension at tribunal

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 16 2024
North Albury's Riley Smith was suspended for 10 matches.
North Albury's Riley Smith has just received a massive 10-game suspension by the Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal.

