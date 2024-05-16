North Albury's Riley Smith handed monster suspension at tribunal

North Albury's Riley Smith has just received a massive 10-game suspension by the Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal.
It's one of the heaviest bans in recent years.
Smith won't be able to play until round 17 on August 17.
Smith, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of unbecoming conduct intentional striking against Albury's Josh Hudson in the reserve grade game on Anzac Day, was found guilty.
It was graded intentional, severe and high.
The base sanction was five plus matches.
The O and M launched an investigation following the incident, where Hudson suffered concussion.
After a hearing of just over three hours, tribunal chairman Wayne Taylor said there were a number of aggravating favours, with the possibility of serious injury, it was an off the ball incident, Smith was third man in where physical contact wasn't required and Hudson could not have expected that contact.
He accepted Smith used a swinging arm, which struck Hudson in the head.
"We need to send a clear message those actions are unacceptable," Taylor stressed.
More to follow.
