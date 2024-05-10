Footballer faces serious assault charge after Anzac Day game incident

A North Albury footballer is facing a serious assault charge stemming from an off-the-ball incident during an Anzac Day game.
Riley Smith is accused of assaulting Joshua Hudson during the North Albury and Albury reserves match on April 25.
Hudson, an off-duty policeman, was allegedly punched in the jaw and knocked unconscious on the Albury Sportground field about 1.45pm.
The 25-year-old was hospitalised and he later reported the incident to authorities.
Smith, who is set to play seniors on Saturday against Wangaratta Rovers, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was released on bail and will face Albury Local Court on May 22.
An independent investigations officer began examining the matter on May 6 and has 10 days to complete their enquiries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.