Footballer faces serious assault charge after Anzac Day game incident

By Local News
Updated May 10 2024 - 10:47am, first published 10:21am
Riley Smith will face Albury Local Court on May 22. File photo
A North Albury footballer is facing a serious assault charge stemming from an off-the-ball incident during an Anzac Day game.

