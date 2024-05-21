Tiger charity fundraiser cracks five figures in the club's biggest yet

Barnawartha Football-Netball Club's annual charity day has proven to be another resounding success after raising more than $10,000 for Beyond Blue.
The club raised the money last weekend in its round 7 clash against Yackandandah which also coincided with its annual ladies day luncheon.
Tiger players in both the seniors and reserves wore specially designed jumpers against the Roos which were auctioned off after the match.
The jumpers featured butterflies on the sash to incorporate the theme of Beyond Blue.
Jaimee Peirce who was one of the main organisers of the charity day said the club raised $10,528 for Beyond Blue which is the highest yet.
The club held its first charity day in 2022.
"To be able to raise over $10,000 was unbelievable and a record for our charity day which seems to be getting bigger and better every year," Peirce said.
"It was awesome and something the club is immensely proud of.
"We would just like to thank everyone in the community who supported us as well as the Yackandandah Football-Netball Club who purchased raffle tickets and stayed after the game.
"The jumper auction raised a lot of money with Brad Dalbosco ($500), Jarrod Williams ($500) and Iszac Evans ($460) the three highest.
"Most of the other jumpers went for at least $100.
"The club would like to thank the generosity of so many people that attended and supported the day and donated raffle prizes and giveaways.
"Also a special thank you to our three major sponsors of the jumpers in Around the Block Property Services, Border Trees and Safebet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.