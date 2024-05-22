Mathey raring to go ahead of O&M interleague showdown

Rising Wodonga star Josh Mathey has shrugged off the effects of a slight hamstring strain to make himself available for the Ovens and Murray interleague clash against Goulburn Valley at Deakin Reserve on Saturday.
He has missed the past fortnight with the injury but has declared himself fit to play this weekend.
Mathey and Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire who are both on Collingwood's VFL list will make the trek from Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon to train with the O&M squad at WJ Findlay Oval.
It will be the third and final training run under the watchful eye of O&M interleague coach Damian Sexton.
Longmire has played two matches with the Magpies in the VFL so far this season with Mathey yet to make his VFL debut.
Mathey represented the O&M for the first time last year and was keen to once again test himself against some of the best players in the Goulburn Valley league.
"Jedd and I will travel up from Melbourne tonight (Wednesday) to train and I'm keen to play if I get selected," Mathey said.
"I've missed the past fortnight with a slight hamstring strain which was more precautionary and the advice I received from the Collingwood fitness staff.
"I probably could have played last weekend for Wodonga but I am guided by what Collingwood says.
"But I'm definitely right to go this weekend."
Mathey, 20, has won the Bulldogs' past two best and fairests which led him to gaining a spot on Collingwood's VFL list this season.
He played the opening five rounds for Wodonga this season and featured in the best players on each occasion.
"I've been happy enough with my form," Mathey said.
"With 'Jacko' coming into the side (co-coach Jack O'Sullivan) and being the superstar that he is, we have adjusted our midfield a bit compared to last year.
"It's great to be able to learn off a player of his calibre and he has certainly added another dimension to our midfield, especially with his pressure and tackling.
"Collingwood told me I was going to get selected the week I got injured when they played Southport.
"So that was a little bit frustrating from a personal point of view.
"But it is also a positive sign and once I get a bit more match fitness under the belt and hopefully find some form again, I can hopefully push for selection in the VFL once again."
Mathey is keen to pursue his football to the highest standard as possible and is fully aware a stellar performance on the big stage of interleague would only help attract the attention of talent scouts.
"'Seco' (Sexton) has been big on that with us younger players, highlighting how a big performance in interleague can open up some opportunities," he said.
"So I'm absolutely aware of that and I think there are a few guys that will be in the side of a similar age to me that like to see how they measure up against the best players in the Goulburn Valley.
"I know playing interleague last year, it was the best standard match that I had played in.
"So if you can perform on the interleague stage, it is something that is held in high regard.
"I guess you only have to look at Joe Richards who performed at a high standard in interleague, got drafted and was good enough to make his debut for Collingwood recently which is a credit to him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.