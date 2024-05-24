What a day this will be for Longmire, Eyers and Bradshaw families

The Ovens and Murray Football League's proud family history adds another chapter with three synonymous surnames making their debuts against Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
Noah Bradshaw's uncle Darren Bradshaw was a powerhouse full-forward in the O and M, at both club and representative level, while the 21-year-old's father Daniel is a two-time Brisbane Lions premiership player.
Corowa-Rutherglen's Ryan Eyers' father Brendan and club-mate Jedd Longmire's dad Beau represented the league on a number of occasions, including the Country v City premiers clash against the Eastern Football League at the MCG in early 2000.
It was the curtain-raiser to the AFL's pre-season grand final.
"It's a proud thing for him, but it's not so much our family's link, he's his own kid and is just rapt to be playing, he's been around the league his whole life," Beau Longmire said.
Jedd Longmire, who turns 20 next month, is the fifth family member to represent the O and M.
His great grandfather Keith Williams won the 1947 Morris Medal, his grandfather Fred Longmire played in Corowa's 1968 premiership, while his uncle John Longmire is a North Melbourne premiership player and current Sydney Swans coach.
"Growing up playing in the league and being around it since I was little, as soon as I got the call from 'Secco' (coach Damian Sexton), it was something I was never going to say no to," Jedd suggested.
Ryan Eyers says his father, an O and M life member, had enormous praise for representative football.
"Dad always said with the training, it was the best standard he had ever seen, it was another step up and it was a great opportunity to play a higher level of footy and if you want to test yourself against the best you've got to play against the best," he explained.
And Bradshaw revealed the interleague was an off-season goal.
"It's always cool to have a family member in the rep side and follow in their footsteps and it was a goal of mine at the start of the year, to get in the squad at least, so to get picked is pretty special," he enthused.
Since the O and M and its greatest rival started playing every season, after the collapse of the AFL Victoria Country Championships in late 2019 and COVID, the O and M has won both matches and while representative football hasn't been revived at AFL level, the interest between the leagues remains high.
"It was amazing after the final training session there at Wangaratta Rovers (on Wednesday night), we had all the netballers and footballers there, I think they did something like 140-odd meals, the room was absolutely packed," Sexton praised.
The match starts at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve from 2.15pm.
