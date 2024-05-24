The Border Mailsport
What a day this will be for Longmire, Eyers and Bradshaw families

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:47am
Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw will make his senior interleague debut against Goulburn Valley on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Ovens and Murray Football League's proud family history adds another chapter with three synonymous surnames making their debuts against Goulburn Valley on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

