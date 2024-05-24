The slide's ready and preparations in place as the Saints aim to freeze MND

The slide's ready, water on ice, and a huge crowd expected for Brock-Burrum's upcoming Big Freeze MND fundraiser.
Sliders will now have a nervous wait until it's their turn to take the icy plunge when the Saints host the Giants at Brocklesby Recreation Reserve for round eight on Saturday, June 1.
Brocklesby stalwart, David Schilg, has selected 17 people to brave the slide borrowed from Coolamon, in what is a special initiative by the club.
The 66-year-old recently shared his own story after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July last year.
He's one of several people in the Hume League community that's currently fighting the disease.
"Before dad was diagnosed with it, apart from Neale Daniher, I don't think I knew anyone that had it," Schilg's son Jordan said.
"But the more you talk about it, the more you hear it's out there.
"Everyone in the community is getting behind it, which is great to see.
"Even the little school at Brock, they're doing their own one on Friday and the kids are trying to raise a bit of money for it."
While members of the Schilg family will take the plunge, there's set to be four Giants, and some Albury recruits, including David Koschitzke, Rob Potter and Grahame Gould.
The football games will be brought forward at least 30 minutes on the day to allow for extra daylight time, with a raffle, auction and dinner to be provided by the club into the evening.
"We'll have tea on and an auction after the game and we'll draw the raffle," Jordan said.
Auction items are starting to compile, with a kids electric motorbike donated by Jacob Group's Neville and Susan Jacob set to be one of the main items.
A couple of holiday home stays are also up for grabs in the auction and raffle, including one in NSW's Ulladulla.
The Brock-Burrum Big Freeze crew originally set a target to raise $50,000 for FightMND, but with the total already surpassing $40,000, they're on track to blow that figure out of the water.
The club's footballers and netballers will also don blue MND socks on the day, while the recognisable beanies have also been on sale.
"They've been a pretty big hit," Jordan said.
To donate to the Brock-Burrum Big Freeze, visit https://support.fightmnd.org.au/fundraisers/daveschilg
