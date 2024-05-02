'One day at a time' for David as Brock-Burrum unites to battle 'the beast'

Brock-Burrum is well known for its motto of "three colours, two towns, one club".
It's a short, yet simple, message which sums up the attitudes of people in the villages, and those who are part of the football-netball club.
That we're in this together and we've got each other's back.
David Schilg always knew this but especially over the past year, the Brocklesby stalwart and his family have really felt it.
It was July last year when the 66-year-old's world was turned upside down.
Having struggled to get answers for the previous 15 months on what started out as a sore throat in March 2022, Mr Schilg was eventually diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
The disease that Neale Daniher dubbed "the beast".
Mr Schilg isn't interested in a "woe is me" story but, like Daniher, he wants to be a "messenger for the greater good".
"The prognosis I think is the same as all MND patients in that you have no idea what is involved with the future so it is about taking it one day at a time," he said.
"I am physically capable of all my normal daily functions but lack strength and feel tired.
"My form of MND affects my lungs, throat and tongue functions so my respiratory, swallowing and speech systems are deteriorating."
The Saints will take a leaf out of Daniher's book on Saturday, June 1, when they host a "Big Freeze" event at Brocklesby to raise money for FightMND.
It's a concept that Mr Schilg first floated last year and will come to fruition when the club hosts the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants.
There might be three colours, two towns and one club, but there have been dozens of volunteers behind the scenes working feverishly to bring the day together and there are some familiar names at the forefront, including Andrea Dunstan, Greg and Steve Koschitzke, Gary Drew, John Heagney and Mr Schilg's sons, Jordan and Luke.
"This is the first time MND has been in our family and the Brocklesby area, are far as I know," Mr Schilg said.
"I know of two cases at Culcairn and one in Howlong.
"I said to my family I would like to do some sort of fundraiser last September and the football club talked at committee level about dedicating a home game to the MND cause.
"It is extremely heartening and good to be involved because of the willingness of people to assist with the project."
Keeping with the "Big Freeze" theme of the King's Birthday match between Collingwood and Melbourne, some "local legends" will be sliding into an ice bath after the Saints and Giants lock horns on June 1.
Mitch and David Koschitzke, Graeme Gould, Rod Potter, Sherryn Schilg, Kel Kuhne, Lisa Burns and Wal Collins are just some of the 17 names locked in to take part.
There may, or may not, be costumes involved, we are told.
Until then, Mr Schilg will keep pottering away on the farm alongside his sons, who have taken on more of a leading role over the past couple of years.
Jordan, 40, Luke, 38 and daughter Jess, 35, are all based within 10km of Mr Schilg's farm, where he lives with wife Kerralee.
With 11 grandchildren as well, Mr Schilg says he is "blessed to have a fantastic family".
"I am extremely lucky to also have good friends and to be involved with a great football club," he said.
"I want to thank everyone who's going down the slide and also everyone who's able to contribute financially to the cause."
To donate to the Brock-Burrum Big Freeze, visit support.fightmnd.org.au/fundraisers/daveschilg
