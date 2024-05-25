O and M kicked only one goal after early second term and didn't look likely

Goulburn Valley snapped a three-match losing streak to the Ovens and Murray on Saturday.
The O and M blew the home team away early to lead by 28 points at the four-minute mark of the second quarter at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
However, the GV then kicked eight of the next nine goals to post an 8.15 (63) to 7.6 (48) win.
It was the GV's first win against its strongest country rival since 2010, with the O and M winning in 2017, 2022 and last year.
"Once again, like last year, our boys were very good early, but then we stopped, their midfield got on top, they peppered the goals and you have to give credit where it's due," O and M coach Damian Sexton said.
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.