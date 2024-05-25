The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

O and M kicked only one goal after early second term and didn't look likely

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 25 2024 - 7:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ovens and Murray's Brodie Filo had an excellent fist quarter, but Goulburn Valley largely dominated from there in its 15-point win.
The Ovens and Murray's Brodie Filo had an excellent fist quarter, but Goulburn Valley largely dominated from there in its 15-point win.

Goulburn Valley snapped a three-match losing streak to the Ovens and Murray on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.