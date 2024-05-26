The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

When you're playing for a trophy named after this duo, it means a lot

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 26 2024 - 11:56am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
O and M's Matt Wilson is on his knees and the team was too after half-time as Goulburn Valley dominated for a 15-point win. Picture by Megan Fisher - Shepparton News
O and M's Matt Wilson is on his knees and the team was too after half-time as Goulburn Valley dominated for a 15-point win. Picture by Megan Fisher - Shepparton News

Goulburn Valley captain Daniel Johnston says the league's drought-breaking win over the Ovens and Murray on Saturday is payback for the passion of its supporters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.