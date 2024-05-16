Tigers and Pies unite: The footy will be hot before some big names get cold

A life-changing illness, but not a loss of hope.
The year was 2018 when Wangaratta father Tony Smart was given the dreaded motor neurone disease diagnosis.
Having struggled to get answers for the previous two years on what started out as a sore leg, Mr Smart knows too well the effects that MND has on people.
That is why the former Wangaratta Magpies player and builder of more than 35 years hoped people would get behind a "Big Freeze" event on June 1 at the Albury Tigers Football Netball Club.
Together with the Tigers, the event aimed to bring awareness and raise much-needed funds for FightMND "because it's a cause close to my heart".
He said it was "awesome" to see people get behind the cause by purchasing beanies and socks.
Mr Smart said it was emotional, but he was appreciative of the support he had received from the club and his family and friends.
"Every $20 spent on a beanie goes towards finding a cure," he said.
"That means a lot to me."
The freeze slide event will take place at the conclusion of the senior football clash between the Tigers and Wangaratta Magpies about 4.30pm
Border personalities, along with Albury mayor, Kylie King, will dress up and take the plunge into the ice-cold water.
Tigers co-coach Anthony Miles said the club was moved to action after his father-in-law Stuart Pitson began his battle with MND in 2016.
Today, Mr Pitson is still going strong, and the fundraiser is also in his honour.
Miles said he had set the target at $10,000 and hoped that the community would "recognise a great cause."
"We're looking to replicate somewhat of what will take place at MCG between Collingwood and Melbourne, on a smaller scale," he said.
"We will have some local identities going down the slide, taking the plunge into the cold water.
"We're hoping for a cracking game of football too."
Miles said they had already raised $2000 since the launch.
"We would love to see as many people down here on June 1 for the game against Wangaratta - and be a part of the day, whether that will be with raffles or activities for the kids."
His advice for those who are taking the plunge, "just get it done, it's going to be tough no matter what".
"Just take the plunge and go from there," he said.
"And if you can dig deep and raise awareness and some funds on the day too that would be fantastic."
