The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Rampant Bulldogs run riot against Hoppers to help celebrate milestone matches

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 26 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Kannenberg played his first senior match of the season against the Hoppers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Daniel Kannenberg played his first senior match of the season against the Hoppers. Picture by James Wiltshire

A vastly improved Thurgoona has celebrated young skipper Tom Rake's 100-match milestone in style after an 81-point spanking of Tallangatta at Tallangatta on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.