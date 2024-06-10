Jail time for drug-addled crook who targeted electrical businesses

An East Albury criminal sobbed as a court heard details of his involvement in a series of burglaries including one where tools valued at more than $43,000 were stolen.
Nicholas John Barrett had tried to disguise himself during the break-ins earlier this year by placing a fishing tackle backpack over and in front of his head.
But this wasn't enough to stop him being repeatedly identified on CCTV security footage, which ultimately led to his arrest.
The footage also showed Barrett, who had a long-standing addiction to illicit drugs, dragging a $5000 welder kit away from one business, as well as how bikes were used to flee with stolen loot.
Barrett's guilty pleas to a string of charges laid in the wake of the burglaries has landed him a two-year jail term, handed down by Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphries.
The 37-year-old, of Eastern Circuit, admitted to two charges of aggravated break, enter and steal, two of face blackened or disguised with the intention of committing an indictable offence, larceny and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
Appearing via a video link to Junee jail, Barrett was told he would remain behind bars until he became eligible for parole on May 8, 2025.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said Barrett's alleged co-offender had pleaded not guilty to his charges, so parity could not play a role in the sentencing exercise.
Others were involved in the crimes, but have not been identified by police.
Mr Harrison submitted there was no evidence of significant planning by Barrett, and that "obviously" his attempt to hide his identify were "not good enough" because "he could be identified on CCTV".
He said Barrett's addiction to illicit drugs contributed to what he did, but he said it was also noteworthy that up until before the commission of these offences his client had managed to maintain employment.
Mr Harrison said Barrett had already begun efforts to get into rehabilitation once he was released from jail.
"Part of his punishment will be he'll be away from his child for a period of time," he said.
Police told the court that Barrett and his co-accused utilised a drain running between Eastern Circuit and the North Albury industrial area.
The first target was a commercial electrical equipment supplier in Fallon Street that was surrounded by a three-metre high metal fence.
Barrett and three others, one of them riding a bike, arrived at the business on March 30 between 12.45am and 1am.
He broke through the perimeter fence and they all entered. One then forced open the workshop door, allowing them to thieve property including tools and power tools valued at $43,575.50.
At 3.30am, Barrett was captured on the Summit Power CCTV wearing a Prymal Predator fishing bag, featuring several reflective strips, covering his face, as he pushed a welder and gas bottle kit to the entrance driveway.
Police said the co-accused, 24, was captured on CCTV at an industrial business in Hope Court, North Albury, on April 1 at 7.22pm with electrical cabling over the handlebars.
"Barrett was riding a bicycle directly behind (him), with his face covered and wearing the Prymal backpack."
Barrett was also dragging the welder on the ground behind him. He then left the welder in the drain, returning a little over an hour later, retrieving the welder and dragging it towards Eastern Circuit.
The next business targeted was GPE electrical in Bennu Circuit on April 2. Bennett, his co-accused and an unknown third person broke through the perimeter fence about 1.45am.
This time, Bennett tried to hide his identity with a face mask.
"Bennett proceeds to cut cabling from spools in the rear yard before he breaks into the storage compartment of a cherry-picker truck."
He and the co-accused then stole power tools including angle grinders and a battery pack, then the other man took tools from a mobile crane on another truck.
"Bennett uses an angle grinder to break the locks of a shipping container, stealing copper cabling from inside," police said.
The trio then put what they stole into bins and onto trolleys to wheel outside, then used trolleys and a bike to head off into the night with the lot.
The co-accused was seen leaving a property in Eastern Circuit on April 5 so was searched by police, who later that day used a warrant to seize some of the stolen property.
Barrett's home in another property on Eastern Circuit was searched by police on May 9 about 1.30pm. Clothing worn in the break-ins, along with a stolen $625 metal detector, were recovered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.