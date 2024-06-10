'Helmet saved his life': rider flown to hospital after North East crash

A man has been flown to hospital after being seriously injured in a motorbike crash.
The 30-year-old Tangambalanga man suffered a suspected fractured pelvis and lower spinal injuries at Leneva on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Cobs Track about 4.30pm on June 10.
The rider had been on a Husqvarna and was travelling up a steep incline.
He lost control and was flung from the bike and hit his head on either a tree or the ground.
An air ambulance was called and flew the man to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said the man's helmet had saved his life.
"Police are investigating the cause of the crash," he said.
"At this stage it appears to be a skill error coupled with the terrain.
"The rider was wearing the appropriate safety equipment and without doubt his helmet has saved his life."
The incident came towards the end of a long weekend road safety operation.
Victorian officers ran Operation Regal until midnight on Monday as NSW members ran a similar blitz.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.