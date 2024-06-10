The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Helmet saved his life': rider flown to hospital after North East crash

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 11 2024 - 9:05am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air ambulance crews prepare to fly the injured Tangambalanga motorbike rider to Melbourne after Monday afternoon's crash at Leneva. Picture supplied
Air ambulance crews prepare to fly the injured Tangambalanga motorbike rider to Melbourne after Monday afternoon's crash at Leneva. Picture supplied

A man has been flown to hospital after being seriously injured in a motorbike crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.