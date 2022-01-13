sport, local-sport,

Corowa Civic's quest to move back into Ovens and Murray A1 pennant has started well, but they'll have to do it without a star of the club. Thomas Webb was a big part of Civic's run to the 2020 A1 grand final, which was ultimately won by Wodonga, but he has been based full-time in Wollongong since. The Corowa junior had considered coming back to play alongside his father in the second half of the season and help Civic remain top of the A2 ladder and in prime position for promotion. However, increased work commitments at Fairy Meadow Bowling Club will keep him in Wollongong in the short-term. "The following season I'm certainly going to consider it (coming back to Corowa Civic) and it will more than likely happen," Webb said. ALSO IN SPORT: "I want to have a run with my father down there because we don't get to play much bowls together. "It's somewhat disappointing because I was looking forward to it, but next season I'll definitely see if I can make it happen." Corowa Civic plummeted from the grand final to relegation in the space of season as a host of key players, including Webb and his partner, Australian representative Dawn Hayman, departed. But Webb has been delighted to see them bounce back so quickly in A2. "They're going really well and I'm really happy for them," he said. "I thought they may have struggled a bit, but they haven't. They've done an exceptional job and I take my hat off to them."

