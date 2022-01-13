newsletters, football-list,

English cricket great Lord Ian Botham will make a special appearance at Corowa next month. The decorated all-rounder turned media personality is the special guest of a Corowa Cricket Club function on February 5. Botham has been in Australia since November for media commitments for The Ashes, with the final test to start in Hobart today. Corowa Cricket Club president Paul Lavis was keen to build on last year's major function with former Australian paceman Merv Hughes and was delighted to get Botham on board. Botham is no stranger to the region having played for England at Lavington Sports Ground during the 1992 Cricket World Cup against Zimbabwe. "There was a couple of disappointing mornings waking up and losing a test we thought we were going to smash them in," Lavis laughed. "I remember the 1981 series was pretty horrific. "Hopefully it will be a bit of a question and answer session but it depends what he wants to do. "We haven't had a lot of contact with him yet, we've just been talking through management. "He's staying the night in town so hopefully he hangs around and has a bit of a yarn with people." ALSO IN SPORT: Australia took just 12 days to retain The Ashes, but Lavis doesn't expect the crowd to give Botham too much cheek. Lavis said Corowa Cricket Club hopes to emulate the success of Brock-Burrum's annual football club sportsman's luncheon and attract a guest speaker each year. "We want to be the leader on the cricket side of things over summer and have someone," he said. "We had Merv Hughes last year and Ian Botham this year. "It obviously won't be someone as big every year, but it will be a good event. "It's the opening of our rooms and the fence we put up. The rooms were completed but they weren't signed off completely so we couldn't have an official opening. "We wanted to have a recognised name for the opening of the rooms and hopefully it raises some money. "We got talking to the agents and they emailed back some costs of other people and mentioned what he might cost and it was pretty reasonable. It was cheaper than I thought it was going to be." An Evening with Lord Ian Botham starts at 7pm and will be held outdoors on the playing field at Ball Park to ensure a bigger crowd can attend. The cost is $75 per person which includes finger food and a commemorative stubby holder. Drinks will be sold at bar prices. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/an-evening-with-lord-ian-botham-tickets-234069336687. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/9b34232a-f501-4521-8d79-37a658427b33.jpg/r0_151_3952_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg