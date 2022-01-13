news, local-news,

Far from being a scary experience, for some children a visit to Albury Wodonga Health's vaccination hub has brought excitement. The former Coles supermarket building, which began inoculating the general public on May 3 of last year, has been transformed into a "enchanted forest of protection". Adornments include hopscotch on the floor and a tree for children to add their name to, and changes such as family-sized cubicles and low sensory areas have been made. An exocool numbing device can be used so kids don't notice the prick of the needle, or they can go on an underwater journey using the VR headset - a fish nibbling their arm at the point of vaccination. All staff have been trained in childhood vaccination and how to handle needle phobias. AWH executive director of public health Lucie Shanahan said demand for the childhood vaccine during the first week of inoculating kids aged between five and 11 was promising. "The response this week has been absolutely phenomenal," she said. "We've delivered close to 1800 vaccines just in the first three days of this week. "Reggie, our mobile vaccination clinic vaccinated 130 people at Hovell Tree Park in Albury, so we are seeing a really strong response." AWH was unable to accept walk-ins at the hub yesterday and Ms Shanahan acknowledged it could be difficult to secure appointments, but encouraged people to keep trying and be flexible. "We know that people have had some challenges in being able to make an appointment and that the statewide booking system has had a few glitches," she said. "We will still have a booking system available for Reggie ... but wherever Reggie is, Reggie is a walk-up option." Ms Shanahan said a pop-up vaccination hub at Wodonga South Primary would be run through the Education Department with a team coming to Wodonga. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a really fantastic opportunity for that community," she said. There were 95 new cases in Wodonga, 24 in Indigo, 56 in Wangaratta, 24 in Alpine and 75 in Moira, while Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded 653 cases.

