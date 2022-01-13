news, local-news,

A Wodonga woman has inspired her brother to make an outdoors novelty challenge for people of all abilities. Skie Hume has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, so when her brother Timothy Black started his own business delivering amazing race scavenger hunt type events around the Border, it was a no brainer to Ms Hume that everyone should be able to participate. "I suggested to him that he does an activity for all abilities, because I'm not normally included in normal activities," she said. "Example: not being able to go on show rides at the Wodonga show and Albury show, I felt very left out, so when Tim mentioned that he was doing an activity I suggested that he does it for all abilities." Mr Black is taking bookings for his very first accessible race being held this Saturday at 11am in either Albury or Wodonga, through his party activity business F.U.N. (Faceoff Ultimate Novelties). IN OTHER NEWS: "So far I've had quite a bit of interest but not too many teams have joined yet, so we've still got quite a few spots available," he said. "Anyone with any sort of disability or any concern, they can compete in full with out dropping in fun. "My sister has cerebral palsy so it's important to me. "Whenever we've done events with her in the past, whether it be bowling or whatever, everything is dumbed right down and simplified, it takes away some of the enjoyment. "We wanted to create a race pack that really maintained the full effect of the event without changing it." Ms Hume, who's been in a wheelchair since birth, said it was frustrating growing up watching other children doing things that she couldn't. "It makes it very isolating," she said. Ms Hume said she hoped the all abilities race would show the community that people with a disability could do things. "Just people thinking that you can't do that because you're in a wheelchair and it's obvious they're not used to seeing people do basic things like groceries or things like that." Mr Black officially launched F.U.N. in July last year and since then has organised events for hens and bucks parties, end of year break ups, birthdays and school groups. "Originally back in 2018 or 2019 I had the idea of running an amazing race for my extended family," he said. "I put the pack together and we started trialing it and working out the kinks and the bugs. "I got it all working beautifully ... everyone was telling me how much fun they had, how enjoyable it was, and that they wanted to do this regularly, so I thought maybe this is something I needed to look into." Ms Hume said she was looking forward to the challenge on Saturday. "Ill be there with bells on," she said. To make a booking go to the F.U.N. Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

