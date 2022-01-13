sport, local-sport,

Jade Culph has one eye on a fourth Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championship open men's singles title after he stormed into the semi-finals at Wodonga Tennis Centre on Thursday. The experienced Border player was too good for Cooper Wilkinson in the quarter-finals, 6-1, 6-2, which has set up a date with Aaron Osmond, who eliminated him from the Margaret Court Cup last week. After two singles matches and a doubles tie on Wednesday, Culph admitted he was close to withdrawing. "It was good to get a win and get off the court. I had a huge day on Wednesday which was very taxing," he said. "From playing on the hardcourts last week with all the rain we had and the long day on Wednesday, my feet were pretty torn up and I wasn't sure I was going to get up. "I was in a fair bit of discomfort, but I taped up the feet and it got better as the match went on. "The second round was really tough. It was some of the best serving I've ever faced from Liam O'Neil. "I knew that was going to be the danger game, so to get through that and come out here and play a smart game and win like that was exactly what I needed." ALSO IN SPORT: Former professional Brendon Moore is the major threat in the top half of the draw after he eliminated top seed Stefan Vujic 6-1, 6-3 to continue his superb form. The Lismore veteran is chasing three straight titles after he won the Margaret Court Cup and the Shepparton AMT and meets Tomislav Papac in the other semi. Meanwhile, Albury youngster Lara Meagher made it three from three in the under-12 girls singles. Meagher defeated Isabel Cairns 6-3, 6-2, to start the day in style and backed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 result against Hazel Kadera. Her doubles partner Phoebe Godward-Smith came from a set down to win her first match, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0, against Elona Thorne. Wodonga's Ruby Hodgkin bounced back from a loss on Wednesday afternoon with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Natalie Jovanovska in the under-14/16 girls singles to keep her title hopes alive. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/71fb515b-72b4-4068-a58b-0f8586fcf37f.jpg/r0_65_5184_2994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg