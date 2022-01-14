news, local-news,

An idea and a smart phone is all that's needed for Indigo residents wanting to learn how to make a film this weekend. Health Victoria has funded two smart phone story workshops, which will run online on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19. Program facilitator Daniel Schultheis said the workshops were about empowering communities to tell their own story. "It's reaching into places where stories aren't normally coming from and we can do that with phones," he said. Mr Schultheis said film was an effective medium. IN OTHER NEWS: "If it's crafted well it can hook people into a unique story and create some emotional connection," he said. "Whether it is a documentary or a fictional story or some emotional images, it is a great tool for connecting with other people. "It really is ultimately about wanting to connect with someone else and having something to say." The program will teach participants basic filming skills, editing and tricks to get the most out of the resources available to them without having to buy specific equipment. "The philosophy is to use what you have," Mr Schultheis said. "The plan is that then in a couple of months we would then get them together as a community and showcase or screen those films," he said. Mr Schultheis said the funding from Health Victoria was to promote arts and culture to improve community wellbeing. "Particularly important at the moment with the stresses we're going through," he said. Any background, age or experience level is welcome. People can register online by searching Smartphone Stories free workshop or clicking here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/db62e355-7db5-4d5f-bc05-4a0a9e92a7ea.jpg/r0_1871_3712_3968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg