Despite the majority of properties auctioned on Saturday being passed in, agents are confident the strong market of 2021 will continue in 2022. One house, 33 Beaus Court, East Albury, sold under the hammer by McGrath Real Estate for $670,000 after bidding from four interested parties. The home last sold in 2013 for $380,000, with Saturday's auction price a 76 per cent increase in value in nine years. IN OTHER NEWS: The other three properties auctioned on Saturday were all passed in despite attracting health crowds. West Wodonga home 45 Ballara Drive, offered by First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates, passed in for $701,000. In Albury, 721 Young Street, offered by McGrath Real Estate was passed in at $1 million, and 371 Prune Street, Lavington, offered by Nigel Horne, also passed in at auction. Negotiations continue for all properties. Despite signs the markets of Melbourne and Sydney are beginning to slow, all three agents believe the strength of the Albury-Wodonga market will remain even in the face of ongoing COVID concerns. McGrath auctioneer Philip Bell said the market would continue to grow through the first half of 2022. "The cities have slowed because a bunch of stock came onto the market," he said. "After Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne came out of lockdown there was an influx of stock on the market which helped with the supply issue but I think those markets still have legs." Mr Bell said the regional market was still being buoyed by tree-changers and local buyers. Nigel Horne, of Nigel Horne Real Estate, said there was some evidence of the growth rate slowing slightly but he was certain 2022 would be another strong year. He said four factors had combined to create a strong property market on the Border; low interest rates, good first home buyer incentives, the ability to work from home and capital city investors realising they could get better percentage returns in regional areas. "Those four factors combined been a perfect storm for the Albury-Wodonga property market to have an increase in rental and sale value and an increase in rental and sale inquiries," he said. William Bonnici, of First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates, said the market could potentially slow but he suspected interest would remain strong. "At the end of the day buyers aren't a finite commodity," he said. "They take different forms but investors and first home buyers will keep coming through the ranks... will we see the market slow? Potentially, but you'd be a brave person to say that's the case, it's certainly not what we're seeing at the moment." Mr Bonnici said although real estate was once again facing challenges due to the current COVID outbreak, two years into the pandemic buyers, sellers and agents were used to adapting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

