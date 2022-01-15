news, local-news,

The Border's first ever all-abilities Amazing Race challenge saw teams race around and complete tasks across Albury on Saturday. Director of Faceoff Ultimate Novelty Timothy Black said unfortunately because of health and COVID concerns a number of teams had to pull out of the event, leaving just two to compete in the race. He said there was only five minutes between the time the first team crossed the finish line, and the time the second team did, despite one being able-bodied and the other team being of limited mobility. Mr Black described it as a perfect event. The teams were tasked with photographing and videoing various things around town, taking part in eating and drinking challenges, and collecting various items in a scavenger hunt. "The weather was lovely, if anything it was a bit warm but our teams thoroughly enjoyed themselves and are looking to do it again in the future," he said. Mr Black's sister, who has cerebral palsy, inspired the business director to run an all-inclusive, all-abilities event. "This pack itself was driven by my sister who has cerebral palsy wanting to compete," he said. "So I wanted to make a pack that didn't take away the enjoyment and fun, but that she could fully experience." Mr Black plans to run another all-inclusive event in coming months and hopes they becomes a regular fixture of his business.

