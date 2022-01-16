Father-of-five Dwayne Johnson 'shot at close range, run over by car'

news, court-and-crime,

Friends and family members have broken down at the scene of an alleged murder which claimed the life of a father-of-five. Dwayne Johnson, 26, was allegedly shot at close range, reportedly with a shotgun, before being run over by a car in Wodonga about 3am on Sunday. His loved ones, including those who had been with him in the lead up to his death, returned to the Woodland Street scene on Sunday morning. The late man's cousin, Jarrad Blanco, broke down after arriving and said he was shattered by the incident. Mr Johnson is survived by five children, the youngest aged just four months old. He was held by a nearby resident and died in the man's arms on the road. "He was the best dad going," Mr Blanco said. "The best dad I've ever met. "He loved his family and friends, but most importantly he loved his babies, his kids." Family member Marion Monaghan said she was devastated. "I can't even put into words the pain I'm feeling right now," she said on social media. "I've never experienced this kind of heartache." The late Indigenous man grew up on the Border and had family ties in Mildura and Wilcannia. Josh Bretz said he'd heard a loud gunshot and saw his friend get run over by a car. He said a group of people had been drinking at a home and there hadn't been much happen in the lead up to the incident. "I turned around and he was just stumbling," Mr Bretz said. "As he stumbled they just ran straight over him." The slaying occurred on the road, near the intersection of Charles Street, and a witness said a group of people had been in the car when the shooting occurred. His friends and family members said they didn't know who the gunman was. IN OTHER NEWS: Police were searching for the shooter yesterday and hadn't made any arrests. Homicide Squad detectives attended the crime scene and Wodonga officers conducted a door knock of neighbouring homes in search of information and security camera footage. Members of the public were urged to come forward with information. "Investigators are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage," Leading Senior Constable Melissa Seach said. Nearby residents said about 20 people had attended the gathering. Aaron Lyle said his friend had held Mr Johnson after he was shot. "I've got seven children so it's not too good to hear about it," he said. "It's pretty sad actually." Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.

