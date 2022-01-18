coronavirus,

A SHOW full of questions asked by young people and answered by adults is coming to Wodonga this month. Featuring a cast of young artists from Albury-Wodonga working with Queensland company, The Good Room, HotHouse Theatre will present I've Been Meaning To Ask You from January 25-29. It will be the third attempt to bring the show to the Border owing to the global pandemic. A group of 9 to 13-year-olds will tackle the questions they've always wanted to ask. IN OTHER NEWS: An ideal way to celebrate the end of the summer holidays, the show abounds with energy, intelligence and pure joy for all the family from primary age to those in their prime. The show runs on January 25, 7pm; January 27, 1pm and 7pm; January 28, 7pm with a post-show Q&A session; and January 29, 1pm and 7pm. Tickets: hothousetheatre.com.au.

