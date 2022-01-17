sport, local-sport,

Mitchell Maginness stunned Barnawartha-Chiltern with a brilliant spell of bowling at Yackandandah Sports Park. Maginness ripped out the visitors' top order with his eight overs yielding five wickets and costing just four runs, with six maidens completed. His magnificent efforts left the Miners in tatters, at one stage 4/7, before Caleb Boxall's 34 dragged their final score to 65 all out. It took Yackandandah less than 16 overs to knock off the runs and this win keeps them top of the ladder. ALSO IN SPORT: Second-placed Baranduda skittled Dederang out for just 80, with Zach Leach picking up 4-23. That saw them to victory by 39 runs having earlier been bowled out for 119. However, batters had more joy in the game between Mt Beauty and Kiewa. Josh Bartel (63) and Jacob Barber (38) helped Kiewa to 7/176 before Mt Beauty laboured to 143 all out despite 56 from Daniel Saville. Bethanga's game against Eskdale was washed out.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/debc77a7-3955-4160-a056-571bd54e94b3.jpg/r0_176_2569_1627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg