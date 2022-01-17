news, local-news, Beechworth SES, Gum Tree Pies Beechworth, Verandah, Driver loses control

A Beechworth cafe couldn't open on time Monday morning after a car ploughed into the verandah outside. Three Beechworth State Emergency Service volunteers attended the Ford Street incident about 7.30am, installing temporary scaffolding to support the sagging structure and taping off the area. Gum Tree Pies Beechworth manager Kelly Davidson said staff had arrived to open up soon after the damage occurred. "Went to turn the lights on out the front of the shop, looked out and there was a pot plant that had been demolished, looked across the side and the whole pillar was taken out," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The shop wasn't touched, just the verandah and the pillar in front." Miss Davidson said the young female driver "seemed very shaken, but she was all right". The business opened at 11am, three hours later than usual. "We got open as soon as we could once everything was (made) secure and safe by the builder," the manager said. She thought repairs might take some time owing to the building's heritage nature.

