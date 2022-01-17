sport, local-sport,

Ovens and Murray A1 pennant leaders Wangaratta survived a massive scare to retain top spot with a nail-biting seven-shot victory away to Yarrawonga on Saturday. Wangaratta won three rinks, with Ethan Fruend's 27-21 result against Larry Thompson crucial. Ian Brimblecombe held off Richard Hermassoo, 18-14, Maurie Braden pipped Steven Day, 18-14, while Yarrawonga's only rink victory was a 19-12 triumph for Ian Woods against Adrian Pantling. YMGCR stayed within touching distance of Wangaratta with an impressive 87-62 victory against Corowa RSL. Scott Widdison's 31-16 salute against Troy Brockley was the major difference between the two sides. YMGCR's Michael Szabo was a 24-16 victor over Kevin Porter, while James Lefevre downed Norm Carmody, 19-12, but Corowa RSL didn't finish the day empty-handed as Jordan Thornton was too strong for Leslie Spencer, 18-13. ALSO IN SPORT: Wodonga opened up some breathing room in third place with a 91-69 triumph at Benalla. Despite missing star skips Mason Bayliss and Kylie Whitehead, the reigning premiers claimed three of four rinks. Ashley Bates beat Rodney Warnock, 23-9, Chris Bird got past Darren Salan, 23-17, Josh Rudd toppled Chris Cooney, 25-21, while Benalla got two points via a 22-20 win for Peter Brock against Peter McLarty. Kiewa Valley posted its first win of the season in thrilling fashion, 93-88, against Rutherglen. The visitors nabbed three rinks with William Jones a 29-12 winner against Geoff Tozer, Jude Bartel defeated Murray Scown, 26-20, while Robert Bartel edged past Ross Rankin, 24-22. A massive 34-14 victory for Chris Langdon against Dale Mastenbroek wasn't quite enough to get Rutherglen over the line. The A1 pennant ladder after seven rounds is: Wangaratta 98, YMGCR 90, Wodonga 82, Benalla 52, Rutherglen 36, Yarrawonga 26, Kiewa Valley 24, Corowa RSL 24.

