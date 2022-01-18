news, local-news,

Core services provided by Albury and Wodonga councils have not been reduced amidst rising COVID cases, but some community and cultural operations have been impacted. Albury's Retro Lane Cafe closed on Thursday and Saturday last week due to the outbreak and staff shortages. An Albury LibraryMuseum event with cartoonist and author Leigh Hobbs on Saturday was also called off due to high cases. Albury and Wodonga councils' core services have not been reduced. A Wodonga Council spokeswoman said the Bonegilla Migrant Experience was closed for one day last week due to a staffing shortage. "At this stage, the impacts of the present outbreak on our staffing numbers has been minimal and services are operating as normal," she said. Greater Hume Council has about 10 staff off work who are close contacts or COVID-positive. General manager Steven Pinnuck said that was not having an impact on core service delivery, with the exception of early childhood services. "The area of ours most at risk is our long daycare centres," he said. "Henty has been closed for about a week - mainly because of staff having contracted COVID or being close contacts - and it's about to reopen. "There's probably many early childhood services like us that haven't got an abundance of staff, so if we lose a couple of staff, it can have an impact, unfortunately. "We'll be doing everything we can to keep services operating because we understand that if early childhood is shut, it puts pressure on other essential workers. "We expect that there could be some interruption to some children's services over the next month or so, until it settles down a bit." Mr Pinnuck said staff were working from home were possible and RATs had been secured for their key workforce in line with government exemptions from isolation. IN OTHER NEWS: "We'll be using them (RATs) where we need to with our early childhood staff and other staff where close contacts can continue to work ... (in) water, sewage and waste management," he said. "Where staff can work in those services relatively isolated, then we'll be happy for them to come to work providing that they're not showing any symptoms and they've got a negative result. "We won't be bringing people back unless we absolutely have to."

