Truck destroyed by fire on Hume Freeway at Wangaratta

A truck has been destroyed by fire at Wangaratta. Firefighters were called to the Hume Highway at 11.30am on Sunday. The truck and trailer were heavily involved in fire when CFA crews attended the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: The blaze was declared under control after about 20 minutes, but the incident caused delays to traffic in the area near the Great Alpine Road. A CFA spokesman said the incident may have been caused by mechanical issues.

