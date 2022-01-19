sport, local-sport,

Emma Pargeter is set to enter her fourth consecutive year at the helm of Howlong. But while that sounds like a long time, the playing-coach has only had the opportunity to see the Spiders through one complete season. With the Covid pandemic derailing the Hume League competition in 2020 and cutting the 2021 fixture short, Pargeter hopes to see 2022 all the way through. Unfinished business on court ensured it was an easy decision for the 2019 equal league best and fairest winner to sign on again. "I've quite enjoyed it the last few years and we have a really good group of girls, so I was more than happy to say yes again," she said. "I've really only managed to coach one season." Howlong found themselves within the competition's top six again last season before the league was forced to pull the pin on finals. ALSO IN SPORT: The Spiders were boosted by the arrival of Abbey Lieschke and Erin Haberecht, with Lieschke topping the club's vote count tally, followed by Haberecht and Brooke Cannon. "They both fit into the team really nicely," Pargeter said. While Cannon looks likely to join the Ovens and Murray League next season, Pargeter is hoping to see many of the same faces back on court with Howlong. "I think we'll keep most of our side," she said. "We've finished around fourth place over the last two seasons that we've played, so our goal would be to stay in contention with the top six and hopefully just keep improving." Howlong commenced pre-season training this week, with netball trials scheduled for January 25 and 27, as well as February 1. The club has also appointed Jess Hancock (B-grade), Jodie Kohn (C-grade) and Ainslie Parcsi (C-reserves) as netball coaches for the upcoming Hume League season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/b7ecbc0f-6796-4511-8114-2cac7096799e.jpg/r0_165_5184_3094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg