A Thurgoona man has raised almost $3500 for the Border's cancer centre with his impressive display of Christmas lights. Kevin Allitt described McLaren Boulevard "as busy as Dean Street" as people flocked to see his bright exhibit, with many contributing to the total given to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. The death of close friend and soon-to-be neighbour Bruce Gibbens from cancer last year was the inspiration for Mr Allitt to continue to offer any support he could to Border cancer patients. Mr Allitt also started to accept donations of bottles and cans which he cashed in to add to his final contribution. IN OTHER NEWS: "I would like to keep the cans and bottles coming because it will be ongoing for the cancer centre," he said. "With what I've got out in the garage, we've probably started off the year with another $200 in the bucket. "More people were around and sharing it on Facebook, so hopefully we can keep increasing it every year." Anyone who would like to send cans and bottles to Mr Allitt can call 0438 412 242.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/5750af8a-5e1f-49d8-8d24-dc11f1b5e327.jpg/r0_384_5451_3464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg