Man denies confronting woman with knife at her home in front of kids

A man accused of confronting a woman with a knife outside her home in front of her children is contesting several charges. Jason Ian Hooper on Friday entered not guilty pleas following an incident at his ex-partner's aunty's home on April 29, 2015. The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Hooper had attended the property at 6pm after telling the woman he was "going to come to her house and sort her out". Police said he parked outside the victim's home, started abusing the woman and pushed her three times. IN OTHER NEWS: Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell said her children were inside her home and yelled at him to stop as he threatened to drive his car through their house. It's alleged Hooper reached behind him and pulled out a knife, leaving the woman shocked, before throwing it on the front lawn. Police arrived and he was allowed to leave, but was then arrested nearby a short time later after police spoke to the woman. The knife was recovered at the scene. The victim recently told police she was still keen to pursue the 2015 matter. Hooper told magistrate Ian Watkins the assault didn't happen, and the knife had been in his car. "That's the type of bloke I am," he said. "I don't hit women at all. "Tempers get frayed and stories get a bit frayed as well." Hooper said he had had a close relationship with his ex-partner and her family but said there had been an ongoing battle between them since 2011. Mr Watkins asked if he had touched the alleged victim at all. "No I didn't," he replied. "It was only verbal words, no assault or nothing." The court wasn't told where the alleged offending took place, but a former Chiltern officer was listed as the informant. The matter was listed to run as a contested hearing. Police will call the alleged victim as a witness. Hooper said he wouldn't call any witnesses but would give evidence. The matter is listed for a hearing before the Wodonga court on March 31.

