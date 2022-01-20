Police strike force to examine Corowa baby's death

news, court-and-crime,

Police have launched a strike force following the discovery of a dead baby inside a freezer at Corowa. Officers were called to a Church Street home about 10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised for the three-month-old child's welfare. The baby boy's body was discovered by police and his 40-year-old mother was taken into custody. The woman was taken to Albury Police Station and was released on Thursday, pending further enquiries. She has not been charged and police continue to examine the circumstances of the incident. The three-month-old's body will undergo post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The woman and child can't be named for legal reasons. IN OTHER NEWS: Forensic officers examined the property on Thursday and appeared to focus on a lean-to at the back of the block. Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said it was tragic news. "Anytime a child is lost, under any circumstances, is a tragedy," Cr Bourke said. "Our thoughts go out to everyone affected, especially the family of the infant and our first responders. "I would like to take this opportunity to request our local residents to respect that an investigation is now under way and that lead authorities will have more to say as soon as they are able to do so. "As NSW Police have indicated, if you have any information that can help with this investigation, please provide this directly to Crime Stoppers." Nearby residents said the mother lived at the home with her parents and her child. Michael Dudziak said he "never heard a thing" from his next door neighbours. The news came as a shock. "You read about it on the news in other places, but when it happens right next door to you, it's different," he said. Another nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said they had also never heard any problems from the home. "It's a sad thing," he said. "I heard a lot of car doors this morning, my mate rang me and said there were six or seven cop cars here. "I hope it was just an accident, for everyone's sake." He said the woman had lived at the property for about a month. A police spokesman said Strike Force Walumil would investigate the matter. Forensic officers spent several hours at the scene and removed multiple items of evidence from the property. Albury officers are investigating the matter with assistance from the Homicide Squad. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. People can call 1800 333 000.

