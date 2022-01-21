coronavirus,

UPDATE Wodonga has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19. Indigo Shire has recorded 11, Wangaratta 16, Alpine Shire 16, and Towong, two. PREVIOUSLY The Riverina's daily COVID tally has boomed to more than 900 cases. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed 922 fresh cases of the virus were detected across the region in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. The majority of cases were confirmed by PCR tests, which accounted for 633 positive results compared to 289 found through rapid antigen tests. The continued rise of positive cases in the MLHD comes on the state's deadliest day and the news of a weeks-old baby dying with the virus. IN OTHER NEWS: A number of COVID patients have been released from MLHD hospitals, with just 26 people currently admitted compared to 32 announced on Thursday. Two people are in intensive care, the MLHD said. There are 4662 active COVID cases in the health district, with the majority found in Albury, where there is 1305 people currently suffering the virus. Griffith has 1151 cases, Wagga has 854 cases, Hilltops has 324 and Greater Hume rounds out the top five local government areas in terms of active cases with 241. NSW reported 46 deaths for the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday, taking the state's death toll to 1000 lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic. It's the second time the death toll has reached a new peak this week, passing the previous sober high of 26 seen on Tuesday. An eight-week-old baby's death at John Hunter Children's Hospital has been referred to the coroner for a post mortem and genetic testing. The infant had contracted COVID-19 in December and died about three weeks ago, the Newcastle Herald reported.

