NSW Police has launched a high-visibility traffic operation to keep road users safe during Australia Day and for the remainder of the school holidays. Operation Australia Day 2022 commenced just after midnight on Friday, January 21 and will run until 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 1 2022. Double demerits won't apply during the operation, however, additional police will be deployed across the state's metropolitan and regional areas. NSW Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said the absence of double demerits wasn't an excuse for drivers to flout the rules. "Police will take a zero-tolerance approach to road users endangering the lives of others through careless behaviour such as drink driving and speeding," Mr Toole said. "We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely and enjoy Australia Day and the remainder of the holidays before school returns. "In the spirit of Australia Day, let's show comradery and look out for each other on our roads by slowing down, driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence." Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty said the Australia Day operation had been extended this year to cover the days leading up to school returning. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are expecting roads across the state to be busy as people celebrate Australia Day and families return from travel destinations ahead of the start of school early next month," Assistant Commissioner Hegarty said. "Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be targeting everything from drinking and drug driving to speeding and fatigue, in a bid to keep you and your loved ones safe. "But we need your help - if you see anyone breaking the rules and endangering lives, please report it to Crime Stoppers and police will investigate." Metropolitan Roads minister Natalie Ward said it was important anyone travelling over coming days takes extra care on our roads. "It's a good idea before you get on the road to visit livetraffic.com to plan your trip and check for any delays that might be happening along your planned route," Mrs Ward said. "There are also a number of simple measures you can take to help keep yourself and other road users safe. "Make sure you are well rested, give yourself plenty of time so you aren't rushing to get where you need to be, and never drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol."

