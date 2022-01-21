Police return to Corowa home after baby found in freezer

news, court-and-crime,

Police have spent a second day searching through a Corowa property following the discovery of a dead baby in a freezer. Teddy bears and flowers have been left outside the Church Street home in memory of the three-month old boy following his passing. Crime scene officers have returned to the house on Friday after the boy's body was found by police during a search about 10pm on Wednesday. Officers had been conducting a welfare check at the home at the time. His 40-year-old mother was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station but was released without charge. Police are running a strike force to investigate the circumstances of the baby's death. The mother and boy can't be named due to legal restrictions in NSW. Officers have again focused their examination on the rear of the block. It's believed the boy's body was discovered in or near a lean-to on the site, which is littered with scrap metal, kids toys, broken machinery, play equipment, car tyres and other items. The freezer was removed from the property on Thursday afternoon as part of the investigation. The home is owned by the mother's parents, and has been vacant while police have searched the house. The exact nature of the boy's death remains unclear with post-mortem tests to determine a cause of death. Homicide detectives are investigating the matter with Albury officers. Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

