Snowy Valleys Council's iconic Tumbatrek event will forge ahead this year, albeit altered to prioritise COVID-safety. Event organisers intend to place the health and safety of participants first while still nurturing local discussions between residents, councillors and members of government within an informal environment. The iconic walk will take place over 12km on February 12, following the twists and turns of Tumbarumba's most notable sites, including the Snowy View Estate, Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail, local mountain bike tracks and trails, and the Hyne Mill. IN OTHER NEWS: Community and corporate executive director Paul Holton said Snowy Valley Council was confident it can move forward with the event in a safe manner given the ongoing Omicron situation. "One of the key changes will be rather than participants being bussed to the start point of the walk the trek will instead start and finish at the Tumbarumba Creekscape," he said. This year's trek will be led by Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey and Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain. "To get out there and then have that opportunity to engage with nature, I think that adds to the ambience of having a conversation," Councillor Chaffey said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/63eca611-20c6-419b-80be-dde11e92ffbe.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg