news, local-news,

A three-bedroom brick home in Thurgoona sold for $375,500 on Saturday after heated bidding from four parties. The online auction of 58 Buffalo Crescent, Thurgoona, attracted 21 bids from interested bidders. Auctioneer Philip Bell of McGrath Real Estate said the sale of the red-brick home was a great opportunity for downsizers, first home buyers and investors. The property has an estimated rental income of $380 per week. Mr Bell said vacancy rates were at an all time low of 0.2 at the agency for Albury-Wodonga. He said the property market remains on the rise on the border, buoyed by an influx of investors and owner-occupiers from the big cities. "We've seen the Albury region market grow and grow and grow in the last two years," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Bell said Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra investors were very interested in getting into the Albury-Wodonga market and we're especially looking at housing costing around or below $500,000 to $600,000. "I think the Buffalo Crescent auction was a pretty good indication of the market [at the moment]," he said. "We had 9 registered bidders for that, the majority of which are from outside the area, so certainly from an investor perspective [Albury-Wodonga] is on the map. "Buyers like that are looking for yield and they can't get that in Sydney and Melbourne and Canberra. Anything that's affordable housing in a reasonable condition is going to attract interest from outside the area." The property last sold for $170,000 in March 2005. A block of land and house in need of demolition at 74 Albert Road Chiltern sold prior to auction for an undisclosed price. A four-bedroom house in West Albury was passed in at auction at $750,000. The 68 Florence Crescent, West Albury, property last sold in 2015 for just $450,000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/32917f2b-4db0-4459-906f-6a6204c776e7.jpg/r3_0_5566_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg