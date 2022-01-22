news, local-news,

North East Water's new managing director Jo Murdoch wants to bring a strong environmental focus to the role. Ms Murdoch officially started her five-year term this week off the back of extensive water sector and local government experience from Barwon Water in Geelong. She replaces long-serving managing director Craig Heiner, who finished up in December after 13 years as leader and 30 years with North East Water. Anthony Hernan was acting in the role until Ms Murdoch took the reins this week. Ms Murdoch, a former journalist and newspaper editor who also operated her own consultancy business, said it was a privilege to lead a team dedicated to supporting the North East. "I look forward to building on the important work that North East Water and the Victorian water sector is doing to respond to critical challenges such as water security, climate change, population growth and protecting the environment," Ms Murdoch said. "This includes working with regional partners to increase the use of renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand the use of recycled water for productive purposes. "I'm keen to explore any opportunity that is both good for the environment and good for our customers." IN OTHER NEWS: North East Water chair Cath Botta said the board was delighted to have Ms Murdoch start her tenure in the role after her appointment was first confirmed in October. "Jo brings a wealth of relevant experience to the corporation and will be an enormous asset to the organisation," Ms Botta said. "The board is looking forward to working with Jo and addressing some of the important challenges affecting water and sewer services in our region." Ms Botta paid tribute to Mr Heiner for everything he was able to achieve in his time at the helm. "The board would like to thank Craig for his outstanding leadership and contribution to North East Water, and we wish him the very best for the future," she added. Ms Murdoch said a priority in her first three months would be visiting all parts of the service region to strengthen relationships with local communities, with a focus on meeting Traditional Owners, councils, business and community groups. "I want to learn about their priorities, discuss mutual opportunities and challenges, and look at proactive ways of working together," Ms Murdoch said. North East Water manages services in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla, Yarrawonga, Corryong, Beechworth, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford for more than 110,000 people across 20,000 square kilometres.

