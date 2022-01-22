community,

Hundreds of people gathered at the Kinross Woolshed on Saturday to raise money for a Jindera father who lost an arm to cancer. The Coming Together for Coops event features a car show and shine, raffle and entertainment, with money raised donated to Jindera's Andrew 'Coops' Cooper. Mr Cooper, who grew up in Holbrook, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Osteo Sarcoma in 2020. IN OTHER NEWS: The father-of-three said initially he thought he'd just pulled a muscle changing a truck tyre but was eventually diagnosed with bone cancer between his shoulder and elbow. Unfortunately chemotherapy was unable to kill the cancer and Mr Cooper's arm had to be amputated in February 2021. He has been unable to work his trucking job since. Mr Cooper couldn't believe how many people had turned out to support him, his wife Hoang and their boys, Harry, Liam and Jack on Saturday. 'It's overwhelming," he said. "It's crazy and unbelievable. "I just want to say thanks [to the organisers]. "They're amazing people, they're all good people. "It's amazing what people want to do for each other. "It's really brought out the best in everyone." One of seven men responsible for organising the event, Clint Lieschke, said the group just wanted to do something to help their friend. Mr Lieschke has known Mr Cooper since 1994 when they both started high school at Billabong High in Culcairn. "We just felt we had to do something, I guess you just don't know what at the time," he said. "I'm blow away really... the kindness and generosity of everyone and the support, it means a lot." Mr Cooper's mother Ros Cooper said the past two years had been tough and overwhelming, but Saturday was overwhelming in the best way. "I just can't believe that people can be so generous," she said. "People have come who we haven't seen in years, and Andrew's brothers all came, two from Queensland and one from Melbourne."

