St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell believes Saturday's win over leaders North Albury can kickstart their season. Having lost five of their previous six games and missing several key players, Patties were up against it at Bunton Park. But, defending 9/160, they bowled the flag favourites out for just 86. "To knock off North will hopefully give us a lot of momentum," Scammell said. "We know our best cricket is good enough to compete with anyone in the comp. "There was a great vibe around the group on Saturday. "We had a number of youngsters come in. "Josh Murphy replaced Luke Evans at the last minute and he's only 15 but he came in and did a really good job. "Whenever you've got a bunch of youngsters, everyone rallies around them. "Isaac Keighran's done very well in B-grade throughout the year, he got his chance and took three wickets early on." ALSO IN SPORT: Nick Brown (44) and Matt Crawshaw (36) played crucial innings before the Patties bowlers got to work. Scammell led from the front, claiming 4-28 to break open the top order, with Keighran's 3-28 more than justifying his call-up. Patties captain Dean Nicholson finished the game with 3-10 after Murphy's first five overs in A-grade cricket had gone for just 13 runs. "It was our best day with the ball this season," Scammell said. "Hopefully that's the standard we can now bring every week. "Sometimes you just need a win like that to get you going and this result could be huge for our season."

