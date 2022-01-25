sport, local-sport,

Wodonga's Zach Murray has posted one of the finest rounds of his career in his return to international competition. Murray finished tied ninth in the Singapore Open, firing the equal best score in the third round with a blistering six-under par 65. "It's (Serapong Course) demanding off the tee, that round was probably one of the best I've played, my partner Amy actually caddied for me and said the same thing," he revealed. "I had a chance on every hole, I missed two putts inside seven or eight feet on 16 and 17 as well, so it could have been better, that's a positive sign that I can put a round like that together in a big event." The 24-year-old played seven tournaments in his European Tour 2020 debut, but elected to skip the world's second biggest tour last year as the restrictive COVID bubble took its toll. ALSO IN SPORT: He arrived home on Tuesday and will now contest two events in the United Arab Emirates early next month.

