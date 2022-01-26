Man's eighth drink-driving offence a cause for concern

news, court-and-crime,

A man who drank stubbies of beer and cans of bourbon and cola while driving around Jindera in his car has amassed his eighth drink-driving offence. David Parmenter again appeared before court in Albury on Tuesday, where magistrate Sally McLaughlin expressed worry about his behaviour. "It's highly concerning given his record," she said. The Jindera man, 59, had a warrant out for his arrest when he came to police attention on December 27. Officers saw him entering the bottleshop attached to the town's pub on Dight Street about 8.20pm. They knew he was wanted for assault and stopped his white Ford utility. He was arrested and placed in handcuffs, and told officers he had been drinking while driving since about 3pm. IN OTHER NEWS: The police attention caused the 59-year-old to become agitated. "The accused became irate at police and then calmed down," officers told the court. "He was very volatile and at times argumentative and belligerent to police. "His face was flushed and eyes glazed and bloodshot." An evidentiary alcohol breath test at the Albury Police Station a short time later returned a reading of 0.129. His license was suspended on the spot and he was issued a court attendance notice for the mid-range reading. Lawyer Mark Cronin confirmed it was his client's eighth such offence. Ms McLaughlin ordered a report to consider sentencing options for the Quartz Hill Road resident. He will return to the court for sentence on March 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/773657d7-99d6-407e-9c93-87d0e7e8dc33.jpg/r3_0_1257_709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg