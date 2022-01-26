news, local-news,

IN A sign of the times the Albury City 2022 Citizen of the Year was isolating at home when the award was announced at Noreuil Park on Wednesday morning. Retired Albury police superintendent Beth Docksey said she was one day shy of completing seven days of isolation in her Albury home after a positive RAT test for coronavirus last week. She said she was thrilled and humbled by the award, which recognised her pioneering role with NSW Police and her ongoing community work. "I was really blown away by it!" she said. "I was so disappointed I couldn't attend today but it's a sign of the times." Since retiring in 2017, Ms Docksey became the secretary of the Murray River branch of the Retired and Former Police Association of NSW and was elected to the state committee in mid-2019. Its membership had tripled to about 100 during her reign. Ms Docksey was a mentor for BACKUP for Life, which supported former and transitioning NSW police officers, and instrumental in Bowls Gr8 for Brains. "Now Bowls Australia has got on board and is helping us expand it across Australia," Ms Docksey said. David Cottee OAM spoke on behalf of Ms Docksey: "She'd have been over the moon to receive this award." IN OTHER NEWS: Albury City Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Eli Davern, 18, the city's youth mayor since April 2020. "There's a misconception that youth aren't active or interested in change but that's not how it is. I think young people across the community are stepping up," he said. Cancer Council NSW Transport to Treatment Team was named Community Group of the Year. Cancer Council NSW spokeswoman Catherine Goodall said 25 volunteers covered a 200-kilometre radius of Albury. "The last couple of years have been particularly difficult for those living on the border and trying to navigate restrictions on both sides and we're proud to have continued our service all of the way through," she said. Albury City Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Phillip Cooper for his service to St John Ambulance. Among the dignitaries were the member for Albury, Justin Clancy, and Albury Mayor Councillor Kylie King while Ruth Davys did a touching Welcome to Country ceremony.

