The inaugural Border Club Challenge triples champions will be crowned at Walla on Sunday. Semi-finals and finals for open, senior and president's reserve triples will be played at the same venue in a first for Albury and District Bowling Association. The open semi-finals see North Albury's Duane Crow, Andrew Hirst and Troy Campion take on Lavington's Duncan Balloch, Darryl Coventry and Paul Cole, while an all-Henty showdown pits Peter Forck, Mick Broughan and Cam D'Amelio against Kerry Boyle, Glenn Harrison and Kim Maher for the other place in the final. Howlong's Les Pilfoot will skip against clubmate Phil Slater for a place in the senior triples decider against the winner of Norm Honey's North Albury trio and Max Scanlan's side from Lavington. The president's reserve semi-finals will see North Albury's Neville Wegener clash with Walla's Russell Paech and Walla's Mick Heir against North Albury's Mark Mulcahy. Semi-finals start at 9.30am before the finals at 1.30pm. ALSO IN SPORT: Meanwhile, round three of the Border Club Challenge season was completed at the weekend and saw Henty extend its lead in division one with a two rinks to one win away to Commercial. Lavington thrashed North Albury 2, Howlong edged Holbrook, while Culcairn toppled Lavington 2. Commercial, Henty and Oaklands were all victorious in division three. Howlong, North Albury Green, North Albury Gold and Lavington saluted in division four, Lavington and Walla won in division five.

